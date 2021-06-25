Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,464,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,041. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.85.

