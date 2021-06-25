Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock remained flat at $$56.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,176,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

