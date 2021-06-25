Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 5,243 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,850,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

