Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 73,226 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,226 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of SMIN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,918 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.23. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

