Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Set at C$16.50 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.42.

TSE AQN opened at C$18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

