Alien Worlds Trading 38.1% Lower This Week (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $67.44 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00098229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00161526 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,088.09 or 1.00075460 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

