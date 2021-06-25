AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.