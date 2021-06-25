Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 112,166 shares of company stock worth $6,349,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

