Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 58,610 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,610 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.18% of TPI Composites worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

