Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $3.32 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $77.55 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

