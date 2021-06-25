Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after buying an additional 96,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.90.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

