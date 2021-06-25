Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post $201.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $835.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $175.39. 913,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,427. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

