Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,547.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,654. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,555.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,400.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.