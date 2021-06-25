Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,549.43

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,549.43 and last traded at $2,549.43, with a volume of 4027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,539.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,400.30. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

