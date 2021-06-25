AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 419.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Qurate Retail worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

QRTEA stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.