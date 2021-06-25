AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 148.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,316,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

WFC stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

