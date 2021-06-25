AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 468.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

