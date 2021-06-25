AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,857 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.