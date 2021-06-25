Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

AWE stock opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.34) on Wednesday. Alphawave IP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

