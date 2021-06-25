Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

AWE opened at GBX 340.79 ($4.45) on Thursday. Alphawave IP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

