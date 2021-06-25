Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 70,965 shares of company stock valued at $983,504 in the last 90 days. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

