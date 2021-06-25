Amalgamated Bank Has $1.96 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,031 shares of company stock worth $2,500,033. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

