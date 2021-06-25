Amalgamated Bank Has $2 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $187.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.34. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $2,191,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,888 shares of company stock worth $23,494,544. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

