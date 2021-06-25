Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,640. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $214.56 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $215.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

