Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $377.80 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $378.50. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

