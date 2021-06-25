Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,415 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 793,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVLR opened at $162.72 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.21.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

