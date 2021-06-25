Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,571 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

