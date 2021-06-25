Amalgamated Bank Sells 252 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Cintas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $377.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.09. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $254.07 and a twelve month high of $378.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

