Amalgamated Bank Sells 737 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $17,024,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2,192.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,607 shares of company stock worth $16,080,792 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

