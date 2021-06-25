Amalgamated Bank Sells 782 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 68,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $173.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.29. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

