Amalgamated Bank Sells 86 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $679.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $627.66. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

