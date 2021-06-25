Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 297,116 shares.The stock last traded at $16.29 and had previously closed at $16.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.75) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

