Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Chevron by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 586,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Chevron by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $107.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

