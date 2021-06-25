Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,664 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,562.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 111,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 104,616 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,348,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 829,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

