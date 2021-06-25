Ambassador Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

