Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 654,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after acquiring an additional 163,772 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.