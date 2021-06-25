Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,876 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period.

KRE stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.87. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

