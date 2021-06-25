American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,634,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,781 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.24% of American International Group worth $491,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,331,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

