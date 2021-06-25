American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American States Water were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in American States Water by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 34,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in American States Water by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

AWR stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $83.75.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

