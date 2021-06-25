American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Critical Comparison

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Phreesia and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -19.66% -11.34% -9.28% American Well N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and American Well’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $148.68 million 20.25 -$27.29 million ($0.69) -86.38 American Well $245.26 million 13.43 -$224.43 million ($2.27) -6.02

Phreesia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Phreesia and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83 American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $59.68, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. American Well has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.17%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Phreesia.

Summary

American Well beats Phreesia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients, as well as COVID-19 product offerings for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

