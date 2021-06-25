Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Raised by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,401.1% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $245.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

