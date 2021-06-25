Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ABCB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 9,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.27.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

