AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.900-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 billion.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,384. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

