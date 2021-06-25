Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lowered by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,674,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 304,255 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.90% of Amgen worth $4,148,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $243.03. The company had a trading volume of 53,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.33. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.