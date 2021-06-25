Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.55. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,787. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

