AMO Coin (AMO) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $25.83 million and approximately $585,945.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.34 or 0.00590616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038266 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

