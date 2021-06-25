Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DMTK. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

DermTech stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. 2,494,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,415. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,522,820.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,703 shares of company stock worth $9,794,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $38,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

