Analysts Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.06 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

