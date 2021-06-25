Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 555.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million.

LOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. 8,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.