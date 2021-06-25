Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 258,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

